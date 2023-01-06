What Jon Brady said: “Salford are a very good side and have competed really well. They play a good brand of football and some of their results have been very strong – winning 4-1 at Grimsby the other week. They narrowly lost to Bradford at the weekend but they still dominated possession for large periods of that game so we know they are a good side and it’s a tough test for us. I haven’t looked at that area of the table, I’m just focused on us and our targets, and our focus this weekend is on getting three points and we’ll do everything we can to do that.”