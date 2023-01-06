James Heneghan's Salford City v Northampton Town preview
Fixture: Salford City v Northampton Town, Sky Bet League Two
Date/time: Saturday, January 7, 12.30pm kick-off
Venue: Moor Lane
Forecast: 10C, showers
Outs and doubts: Salford: Callum Hendry, Matthew Lund, Elliot Simões, Stevie Mallan, Liam Shephard. Cobblers: Shaun McWilliams, Tyler Magloire, Jack Sowerby, Louis Appéré, Ali Koiki.
Betting: Salford 9/5, draw 11/5, Northampton 8/5
Form guide: Salford LWDWWW, Cobblers WLDWDW
Current league positions: 11th v 3rd
Possible line-ups: Salford: King, Bolton, Vassell, Nartey, Touray, Watson, Watt, Bailey, Gailbraith, McAleny, Smith. Cobblers: Burge, McGowan, Sherring, Guthrie, Odimayo, Leonard, Fox, Pinnock, Hoskins, Eppiah, Bowie.
Man in the middle: Robert Lewis
Last time out: Bradford City 3 (Oliver 2, Eisa) Salford City 2 (McAleny 2); Northampton Town 1 (Fox) Leyton Orient 0
Most recent meeting: October 8, 2022 – Northampton Town 0 Salford City 1 (Galbraith)
Record v Salford City: P5 W3 D1 L1
What Jon Brady said: “Salford are a very good side and have competed really well. They play a good brand of football and some of their results have been very strong – winning 4-1 at Grimsby the other week. They narrowly lost to Bradford at the weekend but they still dominated possession for large periods of that game so we know they are a good side and it’s a tough test for us. I haven’t looked at that area of the table, I’m just focused on us and our targets, and our focus this weekend is on getting three points and we’ll do everything we can to do that.”
What they said: “Bradford are a big club, they are expected to be up there, and Northampton are the same,” said Salford boss Neil Wood after his side's 3-2 loss at Valley Parade on Sunday. “We have played Northampton away and beat them 1-0, so we know we can compete against the top clubs in this division and I think today shows that even though the result didn’t go in our favour. We were the team in form and I still think we are in form and we can take confidence from the performance.”
Prediction: Salford City 1-1 Northampton Town