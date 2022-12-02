Fraser Horsfall headed in two goals when Tranmere visited Sixfields last season.

Date: Saturday, December 3, 3pm kick-off

Venue: Sixfields

Forecast: 6C, cloudy

Outs and doubts: Cobblers: Tyler Magloire, Ali Koiki. Tranmere: Jordan Turnbull, Dynel Simeu, Josh Hawkes, Kyle Jameson, Kane Hemmings, Joel Mumbongo, Charlie Jolley, Luke Robinson, Reece McAlear.

Betting: Northampton 17/10, draw 21/20, Tranmere 9/5

Form guide: Cobblers WWLDDW, Tranmere DLDLDL

Current league positions: 3rd v 12th

Possible line-ups: Northampton: Burge, McGowan, Sherring, Guthrie, Odimayo, Sowerby, McWilliams, Fox, Hoskins, Pinnock, Bowie. Tranmere: Doohan, Dacres-Cogley, Davies, Byrne, Bristow, Morris, O’Connor, Merrie, Lewis, Nevitt, Hemmings.

Man in the middle: Will Finnie

Last time out: Bradford City 1 (Cook) Northampton Town 3 (Pinnock, McWilliams, Sherring); Burton Albion 1 (Carayol) Tranmere Rovers 1 (Turnbull) (Burton won 5-4 on penalties in the EFL Trophy)

Most recent meeting: March 5, 2022 – Northampton Town 3 (Horsfall 2, Pinnock) Tranmere Rovers 2 (McPake, Hemmings)

Record v Tranmere Rovers: P44 W17 D12 L15

What Jon Brady said: "I think, at the start of the season, Tranmere were one of those sides that you would have predicted to be there or thereabouts for promotion and I wouldn't change my opinion on that because they are a good side. We will approach it strongly as we always do, we will be ready for the challenge and we are really looking forward to it, especially as we are back at home again.”

What they said: “We’ve not won there for 16 years I think,” said Rovers boss Micky Mellon. “Obviously we’ve not played every year but we will be doing everything we can to get a result. We have to do the things that we haven’t done previously to get a result. It’s a place that in the last few seasons that we haven’t played well there. We’ve spoken to the lads and we want to be doing things that we haven’t done against Northampton previously."