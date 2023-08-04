James Heneghan's Northampton Town v Stevenage preview as Cobblers kick-off League One campaign

Date/time: Saturday, August 5th, 3pm kick-off

Venue: Sixfields

Forecast: 14C, rain

Louis Appéré of Northampton Town celebrates with team-mates after scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Stevenage at Sixfields on April 01, 2023. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Outs and doubts: Cobblers: Ben Fox, Danny Hylton, Harvey Lintott, Ryan Haynes, Tyler Magloire. Stevenage: Harry Anderson. Terence Vancooten, Dan Sweeney.

Betting: Northampton 8/5, draw 23/20, Stevenage 17/10

Summer signings: Cobblers: Marc Leonard, Tyreece Simpson, Manny Monthe, Patrick Brough, Kieron Bowie. Stevenage: Aaron Pressley, Finley Burns, Louis Thompson, Alex MacDonald, Nathan Thompson, Harry Anderson, Nick Freeman, Krisztián Hegyi, Taye Ashby-Hammond, Ben Thompson, Dan Butler.

Possible line-ups: Northampton: Burge, Sherring, Guthrie, Monthé, Odimayo, Koiki, McWilliams, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Simpson. Stevenage: Ashby-Hammond, James-Wildin, Butler, N Thompson, Piergianni, B Thompson, Forster-Caskey, Freeman, Roberts, Smith, March

Man in the middle: Lewis Smith

Last time out: Tranmere 0 Northampton 1 (Hoskins); Barrow 0 Stevenage 1 (Reeves)

Most recent meeting: April 1st, 2023, League Two – Northampton 1 (Appéré) Stevenage 1 (Reid)

Record v Stevenage: P17 W12 D4 L1

What Jon Brady said: "Stevenage have gone and signed some strong League One players in the summer and they aren't messing about. They lost a few from the end of last season but I think they've recruited well and as we always say, they will be a real strong team and they're always very organised and tough to beat.

"I think we probably know each other inside out from last season. They know us, we know them and I expect it will be a keenly-fought contest on Saturday. Both teams have clear identities and that'll make for an interesting game but they did brilliantly last season and full credit to Stevenage and Steve. But it's about how we perform and it's full focus on us. We're looking forward to the challenge.”

What they said: "We would rather have another week or two but I think every manager would say that. There’ll be no excuses. Most of our squad has been in place since we got back for pre-season and we’ve slowly added to it and there’s no doubt we’ve added some quality to it. We pick the team with integrity and honesty and I’ll pick the lads who deserve to play against Northampton.” Steve Evans, Stevenage manager.