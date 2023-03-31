What Jon Brady said: "The boys have done everything they can to put themselves in this position and they should have all the belief in the world to go out there and enjoy the game and play at their absolute best. Already this season, over the 38 games so far, we have earned the right to be in this position and now we get an opportunity to go and enjoy this match. Everyone is working so hard and like I said before, for us in the situation we're in, with the bodies we have unavailable, I don't think there is any expectation.”