James Heneghan's Northampton Town v Salford City preview
Fixture: Northampton Town v Salford City, Sky Bet League Two
Date/time: Saturday, October 8, 3pm kick-off
Venue: Sixfields
Forecast: 15C, sunny
Outs and doubts: Cobblers: Sam Hoskins, Ali Koiki, Shaun McWilliams, Tyler Magloire, Aaron McGowan, Akin Odimayo. Salford: Stephen Mallan, Conor McAleny, Richard Nartey, Liam Shephard
Betting: Northampton 29/20, draw 5/2, Salford 9/5
Form guide: Cobblers LWWLWW, Salford DWDLWD
Current league positions: 3rd v 5th
Possible line-ups: Northampton (4-3-3): Burge, Lintott, Sherring, Guthrie, Haynes, Sowerby, Leonard, Fox, Pinnock, Bowie, Appéré. Salford (4-3-3): Chapman, Lowe, Vassell, Leak, Touray, Watson, Galbraith, Lund, Bolton, Hendry, Bailey.
Man in the middle: Lee Swabey
Last time out: Walsall 1 Northampton 0; Salford 1 (Vassell) Grimsby 1
Most recent meeting: January 29, 2022 – Northampton 1 (Lewis) Salford 0
Record v Salford City: P4 W3 D1 L0
What Jon Brady said: "It'll be a contrast to what we faced the other night but that's the beauty of League Two. Salford have dominated a lot of the possession stats and they are a good possession-based side and have started the season well with a new manager. It's a different manager and a different style of play and we are focused on how we can combat that and attack them. They are coming to our place and we will be ready for it.”
What to watch out for: Ryan Watson. Town fans know all about what the 29-year-old midfielder can do following his exploits during the 2020/21 campaign when he was named Cobblers Player of the Season. Has three goals in his last six league games for Salford.
Prediction: Northampton 2 Salford 1