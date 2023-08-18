Date/time: Saturday, August 19th, 3pm kick-off

Venue: Sixfields

Forecast: 22C, sunny spells

Sam Hoskins celebrates with his team-mates after scoring from the spot during Northampton's last meeting against Peterborough United, a 3-1 defeat in April 2021. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Outs and doubts: Cobblers: Harvey Lintott, Shaun McWilliams, Lee Burge, Ali Koiki, Ben Fox, Danny Hylton, Ryan Haynes. Tyler Magloire. Peterborough: Jeando Fuchs, Will Blackmore.

Betting: Northampton 13/5, draw 23/10, Peterborough 11/10

Form guide: Cobblers DLLL, Posh WWDW

Current league positions: 19th v 2nd

Peter Kioso, who impressed on loan at Sixfields in 2021, returns to Sixfields as a Peterborough player on Saturday

Possible line-ups: Northampton: Thompson, McGowan, Sherring, Guthrie, Brough, Sowerby, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie, Simpson. Peterborough: Bilokapic, Kioso, Edwards, Crichlow, Burrows Kyprianou, Collins, Randall, Poku, Mason-Clark, Clarke-Harri.

Man in the middle: Martin Woods. Already shown two red cards in only three games this season.

Familiar face: One-time Cobblers loanee Peter Kioso is set to start at right-back for Peterborough.

Last time out: Northampton 2 (Appéré, Hoskins) Lincoln 2; Barnsley 1 Peterborough 3 (Kyprianou, Clarke-Harris, Poku)

Record v Peterborough United: P72 W20 D18 L34

What Jon Brady said: "I've been reminded of what this games by many people and I know that myself because I first came here more than seven years ago and I've experienced it from sitting in the stands. They have been carving teams open already this season and they only narrowly missed out on promotion last year. Peterborough are always there or thereabouts at this level so to go up against them, it'll be a good marker to see how competitive we really are at this level.”

What they said: “We have had a tough start to the season, we knew it was going to be and it won’t get any less tough on Saturday when we travel to our local rivals Northampton Town. I watched their defeat to Wigan and have seen their draw with Lincoln and they played well across those games. They play some decent football, have real threats and we know that we can’t drop our standards or our performance level.” Darren Ferguson, Peterborough manager.