Fraser Horsfall scored the game's only goal when Newport visited Sixfields last season.

Date/time: Saturday, October 29, 2pm kick-off

Venue: Sixfields

Forecast: 20C, showers

Outs and doubts: Cobblers: Josh Eppiah, Tyler Magloire, Danny Hylton, Ben Fox, Jonny Maxted, Sam Sherring, Ali Koiki. Newport: Will Evans.

Betting: Northampton 6/5, draw 23/10, Newport 12/5

Form guide: Cobblers DWLDL, Newport DWWLLL

Current league positions: 3rd v 18th

Possible line-ups: Northampton (4-3-3): Burge; Lintott, Odimayo, Guthrie, Haynes; Sowerby, McWilliams, Leonard; Pinnock, Bowie, Appéré. Newport (3-5-2): Day; Clarke, Farquharson, Demetriou; Noman, Moriah-Welsh, Bennett, Waite, Lewis; Nevers, Bogle.

Man in the middle: Thomas Kirk

Last time out: Northampton Town 2 (Leonard, Pinnock) Sutton United 2; Mansfield Town 0 Newport County 0

Most recent meeting: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 – Northampton Town 1 (Horsfall) Newport County 0

Record v Newport County: P11 W8 D1 L2

What Jon Brady said: “I have watched Newport and they are very strong and very resilient and they played really well against Colchester and Mansfield away. To go to Mansfield and to get a draw and a clean sheet is a very good result. We can’t underestimate any team in this league and with the players they have, they bely their position in the table. But the focus needs to be on us.”

What they said: “I was really proud and really pleased of the lads against Mansfield,” said new Newport County boss Graham Coughlan, who backed up a win over Colchester in his opening game with a goalless draw at Mansfield on Tuesday. “It’s another clean sheet and I feel we have come a long way. We would take four points from two games all day long but I’m not going to get too excited. We are crawling rather than running at the moment.

"Mansfield will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season and so will Northampton so they are good tests. It’s not ideal for a new manager who has only just come in but they are good tests and these type of games make you realise who is up for the fight and there’s a real spirit and determination about these guys to fix what has gone on in the past.”

