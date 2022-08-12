James Heneghan's Northampton Town v Hartlepool United preview

What Jon Brady said: "I watched the game against Wimbledon and Hartlepool dominated possession,” said the Town boss on tomorrow’s opponents. “They made changes in the summer and have a new manager so they will be trying to gel themselves. They will come here wanting to get a result so we aware that they will be motivated and we just have to make sure we are ready for that challenge. We don't want to give them anything that would give them a lift or any momentum.”