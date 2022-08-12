James Heneghan's Northampton Town v Hartlepool United preview

Date/time: Saturday, August 13, 3pm kick-off
Venue: Sixfields
Forecast: 34C, sunny
Outs and doubts: Cobblers: Aaron McGowan, Akin Odimayo. Hartlepool: Mikael Ndjoli, Joe Grey.
Betting: Northampton 17/20, draw 13/5, Hartlepool 16/5
Form guide: Cobblers LDW, Pools LDL
Current league positions: 8th v 20th
Possible line-ups: Northampton (4-2-3-1): Burge; Magloire, Sherring, Guthrie, Koiki; McWilliams, Sowerby; Bowie, Pinnock, Hoskins; Hylton. Hartlepool (3-4-3): Killip; Menayese, Lacey, Murray; Sterry, Featherstone, Niang, Ferguson; Cooke, Hastie, Umerah.
Man in the middle: Sunny Singh Gill - another EFL debutant.
Last time out: Northampton 1 (Appere) Wycombe 2; Blackburn 4 Hartlepool 0
Most recent meeting: Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Northampton 2 (Hoskins, Zimba) Hartlepool 0
Record v Hartlepool: P69 W29 D15 L25
What Jon Brady said: "I watched the game against Wimbledon and Hartlepool dominated possession,” said the Town boss on tomorrow’s opponents. “They made changes in the summer and have a new manager so they will be trying to gel themselves. They will come here wanting to get a result so we aware that they will be motivated and we just have to make sure we are ready for that challenge. We don't want to give them anything that would give them a lift or any momentum.”
What they said: Pools boss Paul Hartley made seven changes for Wednesday’s League Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers but was disappointed by his side’s performance in the 4-0 defeat. “It’s a learning curve,” he said. “Playing against good players, if you make a mistake they’ll punish you. We had to freshen it up because we’ve got an important game on Saturday, but I expected a little bit better tonight. They had a difficult evening. When you’re playing against good players they'll punish you if you make mistakes and that’s certainly what happened to us.”
Prediction: Northampton Town 2 Hartlepool United 1