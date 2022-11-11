James Heneghan's Gillingham v Northampton Town preview
Fixture: Gillingham v Northampton Town, Sky Bet League Two
Date: Saturday, November 12, 3pm
Venue: Priestfield Stadium
Forecast: 16C, sunny
Outs and doubts: Gillingham: Elkan Baggott, Ben Reeves, David Tutonda, Olly Lee. Cobblers: Ali Koiki, Louis Appéré, Tyler Magloire, Josh Eppiah.
Betting: Gillingham 15/8, draw 21/20, Northampton 13/8
Form guide: Gills DDLLDD, Cobblers LDDWL
Current league positions: 22nd v 3rd
Possible line-ups: Gillingham: Morris, McKenzie, Wright, Baggott, Law, Adelakun, Jeffries, O’Keefe, MacDonald, Walker, Mandron. Northampton: Burge, McGowan, Sherring, Guthrie, Lintott, Sowerby, McWilliams, Fox, Pinnock, Hoskins, Hylton.
Man in the middle: Declan Bourne
Last time out: Brentford 1 Gillingham 1 (Mandron); Chesterfield 1 Northampton 0
Most recent meeting: April 24, 2021, League One – Gillingham 2 (Oliver, Lee) Northampton 2 (Edmondson, Horsfall)
Record v Gillingham: P114 W53 D20 L41
What Jon Brady said: “We won't be underestimating them and you can't underestimate the manager and his ability to get the best out of his team. They have been in a lot of games and I would not disrespect anything about them. I have watched them and they are a real honest, hard-working team with a very experienced manager.”
What they said: “Northampton is our biggest game of the season so far because it’s the next one and we’re playing against a very good side,” said Gills boss Neil Harris. “They are athletic, a hard working side, they’ve got some ability at the top end of the pitch, well organised, and have goal scoring and running ability, knowledge of the division, they are competitive and want to be promoted.”
Prediction: Gillingham 0 Northampton 1