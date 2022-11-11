What Jon Brady said: “We won't be underestimating them and you can't underestimate the manager and his ability to get the best out of his team. They have been in a lot of games and I would not disrespect anything about them. I have watched them and they are a real honest, hard-working team with a very experienced manager.”

What they said: “Northampton is our biggest game of the season so far because it’s the next one and we’re playing against a very good side,” said Gills boss Neil Harris. “They are athletic, a hard working side, they’ve got some ability at the top end of the pitch, well organised, and have goal scoring and running ability, knowledge of the division, they are competitive and want to be promoted.”