What Jon Brady said: “Colchester have certainly improved since they went and signed the players they have. They have some quality strikers and real strength in depth but we’ll tackle them head on. We have been quite strong away from home, we have one of the best records in the division, so we will set out to go and win the game, as we always do. We are up against a tough competitor but if our game management is on point and we play the way we can play then we believe we can get a result anywhere.”