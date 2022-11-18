What Jon Brady said: "Our group is used to these occasions and we have played a lot of big games in the last couple of years and we have come through those games with positive results. We are not focused on anything around the game, we are only focused on what we can do on the grass and how we can get a positive result."

What they said: “We’re really looking forward to it,” said Bantams boss Mark Hughes. “We’re in good shape at the moment on the back of the last two performances on the road. We’ve just got to transfer that to our home form and there’s no reason why we can’t. The balance to our play is good right now and we’re mixing things up. We’re up against a good team but we don’t fear anybody in this league. We always back ourselves.