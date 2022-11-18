News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

James Heneghan's Bradford City v Northampton Town preview

Fixture: Bradford City v Northampton Town, Sky Bet League Two

By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Date: November 19, 3pm kick-off

Venue: Valley Parade

Forecast: 7C, cloudy

Most Popular

Outs and doubts: Bradford: Jamie Walker. Cobblers: Louis Appéré, Kieron Bowie, Josh Eppiah, Tyler Magloire, Ali Koiki.

Betting: Bradford 6/5, draw 23/10, Northampton 12/5

Form guide: Bantams WWLDDD, Cobblers WLDDWL

Current league positions: 4th v 3rd

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Mitch Pinnock scored at Bradford in a 1-1 draw last season.

Possible line-ups: Bradford: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Crichlow-Noble, Foulds, Smallwood, Gilliead, Banks, Chapman, Eisa, Cook. Northampton: Burge, McGowan, Sherring, Guthrie, Odimayo, Sowerby, McWilliams, Fox, Leonard, Pinnock, Hylton.

Man in the middle: Anthony Backhouse

Last time out: Sutton 0 Bradford 2 (Cook, Banks), Gillingham 0 Northampton 2 (Hoskins, Bowie)

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Most recent meeting: April 9, 2022 – Northampton 0 Bradford 0

Record v Bradford City: P36 W7 D8 L21

What Jon Brady said: "Our group is used to these occasions and we have played a lot of big games in the last couple of years and we have come through those games with positive results. We are not focused on anything around the game, we are only focused on what we can do on the grass and how we can get a positive result."

What they said: “We’re really looking forward to it,” said Bantams boss Mark Hughes. “We’re in good shape at the moment on the back of the last two performances on the road. We’ve just got to transfer that to our home form and there’s no reason why we can’t. The balance to our play is good right now and we’re mixing things up. We’re up against a good team but we don’t fear anybody in this league. We always back ourselves.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Prediction: Bradford 1 Northampton 1

Bradford CityJames HeneghanCobblers