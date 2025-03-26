Jade hits eight as Cobblers score 12 to keep pace at the summit
Bell had her hat-trick inside half-an-hour and she added a further five goals in a finishing masterclass, taking her tally to 33 for the season, more than double anyone else in the division. Faith Horner and Kim Farrow netted two apiece.
Joint-manager Liam Williams said afterwards: “It was a really pleasing afternoon. We played well, we were really organised without the ball and really ruthless with the ball. All credit to the girls who were ruthless in executing their game plan and we were well worth the goals.”
Bell looks set to win the FAWNL Golden Boot this season, and 15 of her goals have come against Lincoln alone after she scored seven in the reverse fixture.
Williams was full of praise for his centre forward, adding: “That’s what Jade can do – she’s a phenomenal player. Eight goals isn’t bad, is it?
“She was in ruthless form today, the timing of her runs were superb, how calm she was in front of goal and clinical finishes as well wrapping them in the far corners, it was a fantastic performance from her.”
Cobblers still have two league games and a County Cup final left to play this season. They reached the County Cup final by beating Bugbrooke St Michaels 9-0 in the semis.
Bianca Luttman, Lisa Milliken and Bell all bagged a brace for Northampton while Hannah Samuels, Paige Ridley and Ruby Heselden were also on target.
“We’re delighted,” said Williams. “I thought we were well worth it, we’ve been good progressively through the rounds and this was our best performance in the competition.”
Sunday’s victory over Lincoln was Northampton’s final game at Fernie Fields this season. Their last league match of the campaign, against rivals Peterborough United on April 27th, will take place at Sixfields.
Reflecting on another successful campaign at Fernie Fields, Williams said: “The crowds have been notably bigger which is nice. The atmosphere is great, and we’ve had a really good record here as well with just one game we’ve lost.
“It’s a fantastic home record we are proud of, we love being here and we hope the attendances keep growing as well.”
Cobblers Women are level on points with Loughborough at the top of the Division One Midlands table but have played two games more. Their next league fixture is against Solihull Moors on April 13th.
