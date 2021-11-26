Jackett backs free-scoring Orient to continue unbeaten run against Cobblers at Sixfields

Kenny Jackett.

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett says his side are 'relishing' the challenge of trying to continue their unbeaten run at Sixfields tomorrow.

It's 11 games and nearly two months since Orient lost any game in any competition, although they have had only two league wins in that time to go with six draws.

"We'll need to play near our best against Northampton," said Jackett. "It's a game between two good teams and I think Northampton are a strong side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They've adapted quite well after relegation from League One and they're competing at the right end of the table, as you'd expect.

"They have a good home record, which is important for any side who wants to be promoted, and they have a lot of good options.

"It's a big game and we're looking forward to it. It's a big challenge but we relish it."

Orient are the joint-highest scorers in League Two with 32 goals and have lost just twice this season, but their division-high 10 draws is currently keeping them just outside the play-off places.

They would leapfrog Northampton with three points this weekend though.

"There is a lot of resilience about the team but the gap between one point and three is a big one and we want to start turning these draws into wins," Jackett added.

"We know where we want to go but the signs are positive and we're doing a lot of good work in and out of possession and now we're looking to keep improving.

"We've scored a lot of goals but, in an ideal world, we would liked to have distributed them a bit more because it's about winning.

"But there is a lot for us going forward and we have a lot of good options if we keep players fit."

Orient's latest draw came against bottom club Scunthorpe United in midweek.

“We have to get over Tuesday because we feel disappointed with the result – I thought it was the strongest we’ve looked away from home this season," continued Jackett.

“We need to realise we did a lot of good things in terms of the performance and also realise that we need to be more ruthless because these are the games we should be winning.

“If we can win against Northampton on Saturday, that would be four points from six games on the road.

“It will be a different type of game but that has to be our aim now after Tuesday’s game.”