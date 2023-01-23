Cobblers midfielder Jack Sowerby has agreed a new deal that will keep him at Sixfields until the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old, who joined Northampton from Fleetwood in 2020, has made 91 appearances for the Cobblers and is a player who manager Jon Brady rates highly.

Sowerby joins Aaron McGowan, Mitch Pinnock and Jon Guthrie in signing long-term deals this season, with only a small number of players now due to be out of contract in the summer.

Jack Sowerby

"This is more good news for the club," said Brady. "Jack is a player who goes about his business in a quiet and efficient way and is someone who is very important to us. He fits in well with the other midfielders we have at the club and he was another player we were very keen to keep.

"On and off the field, we are building a culture at the club that players want to be a part of. It is no coincidence that players like Jack, Jon Guthrie, Mitch Pinnock and Aaron McGowan have committed to new contracts.

