Jack Burroughs in action for Coventry in a Championship fixture against Sheffield United in 2022. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jack Burroughs believes Sixfields is the ideal place to start a ‘new chapter’ in his career after he left Coventry City, his boyhood club, and signed for Northampton this week.

Confirmed as Town’s second summer addition on Thursday, the 24-year-old joined Coventry aged eight and rose through the various youth teams before making 20 first-team appearances for the club, in addition to several loan spells.

But he was released by Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues earlier this week and therefore needed a new place to call home, and it didn’t take him long to decide where to go next – despite plenty of interest in him.

"It feels really good to call myself a Northampton player and I'm feeling really optimistic for what's ahead,” said the Scotland Under-21 international. “It's time for a new chapter in my life and I felt like this would be a great place to come and play football at this stage of my career.

"It's a new place for me to call home and it's a great place to do it. I'm at the stage of my life where I feel I need to be playing games week in, week out and I need to be at a club where I feel wanted and valued.

“The interest I had in me from the manager and people around the club has been really nice and I'm looking forward to repaying that faith. I'm just really looking forward to getting started."

Another big reason for choosing Northampton was convenience, with Burroughs adding: "The location is very good for me. Northampton is only half an hour down the road which is really nice and it's great to have that balance between work life and home life.

"I've done a lot of long trips around the country previously, going up to Scotland on loan and stuff like that, so it'll be a good change of pace to not be so far away and that's something I'm looking forward to.

"I'll still be close to friends and family but I'll be coming into training and putting the work in and being close will be beneficial to me and my game."