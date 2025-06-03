Jack Burroughs describes the qualities he'll bring to Cobblers and Kevin Nolan's key role in his move from Coventry City

Jack Burroughs

Sixfields new boy Jack Burroughs says Kevin Nolan was a ‘big factor’ in his decision to seek a fresh start at Sixfields after leaving boyhood club Coventry City.

Burroughs, a 24-year-old defender who can play both right-back and left-back and in midfield, signed a two-year deal at Sixfields last week having spent the past 16 years coming through Coventry’s youth setup.

Starting out somewhere new after so long at one club was always going to represent a big change for Burroughs but Northampton appealed to him straightaway, especially after he spoke with Nolan, hence his quick decision to put pen to paper.

"I wanted to get it done nice and early so my full focus will be on Northampton Town going into pre-season,” said the Scotland Under-21 international. “I don't have to think or worry about anything else and all I'm focused on is coming back really strong and pushing for my place in the starting XI.

"The manager was obviously a big factor in my decision to come here. He's played at the highest level and it'll be good to work under him. A lot of the stuff he said about the way he wants to play and the mindset he has in terms of coming into training every day and wanting to improve and get better, that's something that really resonates with me. I feel it's a good fit for everyone involved.

"You want a manager to be clear and direct and you want to know that, if you play well, you'll be in the team and if you’re not, you'll know why. Honesty is very important in this industry because everyone wants to play. As long as you know what's required of you, then it's on you to go and do it.”

Versatile, quick and a strong athlete, Burroughs ticked a lot of Nolan’s boxes when it comes to the type of player the Town boss wants in his team.

"I'd say I'm highly athletic, I'm quite versatile and I like to get up and down the pitch, either out wide or in central areas,” explained Burroughs. “And I like to think I can use both feet relatively well. I want to contribute and be exciting going forward but also I'm strong at the back."