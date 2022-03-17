Jaanai targeting more goals in Brackley Town's promotion push

Jaanai Gordon celebrates after he scored his first goal for Brackley Town in last weekend's 2-1 win over AFC Telford United. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Brackley Town striker Jaanai Gordon says he has “come in to score goals” as the Saints push for promotion in the Vanarama National League North, writes James Wiles.

Gordon arrived at St James Park in February after leaving league rivals Hereford.

And the recent signing says he has enjoyed his time at the club so far.

“Manager Kevin Wilkin and I know each other and he knows what I’m about, so he’s brought me in to try to boost the attack," Gordon said.

“I’ve settled in well because everyone’s close and the club is well run. The fans are great and close to the players as well. I’ve had a warm welcome and I feel like there’s more to come after my first goal.”

Gordon opened his Saints account in the 2-1 win at home to AFC Telford United last week.

Brackley are on an 11-game unbeaten run in the league, winning eight of those matches and keeping eight clean sheets.

They sit in second place, three points behind Gateshead with one game in hand on the league leaders.

And Gordon believes his new side can realise their promotion ambitions.

"Brackley are a solid team to play against and I feel like I can add some more goals before the end of the season," he added.

“I’ve come in to score goals personally, but we’re going to take it one game at a time as a team.

“I think we’ve got a good shot at getting promoted because we have the players and mental strength to get through games and keep clean sheets.”