Ivan Toney becomes first Cobblers academy product to score for England

Ivan Toney became the first Cobblers academy product to score for England when he was on target in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Belgium at Wembley.

The 28-year-old Brentford striker, who played 60 times for Northampton, marked his first international start with a 17th-minute equaliser from the spot after he had been brought down by Jan Vertonghen. In doing so, he is also the first player to score a penalty on his first England start since Allan Clarke against Czechoslovakia at the 1970 World Cup.

An error from Jordan Pickford had allowed Youri Tielemans to give Belgium the lead and the visitors were back ahead when more lax defending saw the same man head home, but Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time goal rescued a point.

Ivan Toney celebrates his goal. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I always try and stay calm when I’m about to take a penalty,” said Toney. “The goalkeeper and their players were trying to put me off but I just take my time, walk away with the ball and stay calm and make the keeper wait for me and then slot it into the back of the net.