'It's up to the football club' - Aaron McGowan's 'not sure' if he'll be at Cobblers next season

Aaron McGowan volleys Cobblers ahead against Shrewsbury

Aaron McGowan admits he's ‘not sure’ what the future holds with his contract due to expire in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old defender, who has made well over 100 appearances during his four seasons at the club, is one of 16 first-team players who are due to be out of contract at the end of the current season.

Some discussions have taken place among the club’s hierarchy but the majority of decisions will be made in the coming days and weeks now that Northampton’s Sky Bet League One status has been preserved for another season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said a couple of weeks ago that things have to be right at my end and things have to be right at the club's end and who knows what's going to happen,” McGowan said after the safety-clinching win over Shrewsbury on Easter Monday.

"There are conversations that will happen but that'll be kept private. I think I know what people want but it's up to the football club to deliver that. I'm not sure in all honesty but there will be conversations very soon."

McGowan scored his first goal in more than three years when he superbly volleyed home Mitch Pinnock’s cross to set Cobblers on their way to victory over Shrewsbury.

"It was a big goal because it got things started and put us on the way to a big result,” added McGowan. "I've played in different positions this season but my role has changed in the last three or four games and I'm now doing this job as a sort of hybrid wing-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A big part of being a wing-back is to get round at the back post and that's what I've done. I always back my technique in that position and I executed it as well as I could have done and thankfully it ended up in the back of the net.”