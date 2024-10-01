It's still early days, says Brady, as Cobblers continue their 'evolution' against Bolton Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jon Brady does not expect it to be all smooth sailing for the Cobblers after two strong performances in a row as they prepare to host another promotion hopeful on Tuesday in the form of Bolton Wanderers.

Town were superb in victory at Huddersfield last week and backed that up with a dominant performance against Mansfield on Saturday, only to be let down by wasteful finishing on a frustrating afternoon at Sixfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking play looks like it’s starting to click with summer signings Tyler Roberts and Tariqe Fosu both impressing, although Brady is warning that there will still be some teething issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "There were lots of positives on Saturday and there were also some learnings but the way we tried to play on the ball and how we tried to break the opposition’s back-line, I feel we are just starting to evolve as a team.

Jon Brady

"It’s still early and we are still working through things and it’s a process. We will get it wrong at times but I felt there was a lot right at the weekend. We are continuing to develop and we have some players, especially on our top line, who haven’t played regularly and are still getting up to speed so we are still building and it’s a work in progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a slow start to the season, tonight’s opponents Bolton have won back-to-back games and they have done so in a slightly different style.

"They were always going to respond well after a couple of defeats,” said Brady. “Every team will go through sticky patches in this league because it’s so competitive and you can go on a run of games against some very strong teams.

"Bolton’s performances have remained strong. The Huddersfield game was a bit of a freak result but Ian (Evatt) has done really well there. You look at their front-line – they have four top class strikers for this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Potentially they could play a bit differently. They had a game plan at the weekend where they conceded possession and broke with pace and power and really hurt the opposition. Whether he does that again on Tuesday, we’ll have to wait and see but it’s another side to their game.

"It’ll be a tough game but if we are at our best, as we have been in the last two games, and execute our processes and stick to how we want to play, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”