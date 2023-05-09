Aaron McGowan with Jon Guthrie, Shaun McWilliams and Sam Hoskins

An emotional Aaron McGowan described winning promotion with the Cobblers as ‘one of the best feelings I've ever had in my life’ after he watched his team-mates get the job done at Prenton Park.

For the second year in a row McGowan’s season was ended prematurely by injury but whilst 12 months ago he was forced to watch on as Town cruelly missed out on promotion, this time he could join the celebrations after Monday’s tense 1-0 victory.

Town’s vice-captain has played a key role on and off the pitch and he had plenty of warm words for his manager once promotion was signed, sealed and delivered.

"It feels emotional,” said McGowan. “It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life. This group deserves everything that we are getting today. We deserve it all and more.

"I actually feel a bit emotional. We’ve been through so much this season and we have constantly had people coming in and going back out again. We ended the season with at least nine players injured every week.

"No other team in the EFL could cope with that, I’m telling you, and if it wasn’t for the culture that the gaffer has instilled at this football club, we wouldn’t have done it. When a new signing comes in, we build that bond.

"For days like today, I’m so proud of everyone. Ever since the gaffer has been here he has tried to build something. We’ve probably said it before and people say ‘oh it’s a nice thing to say’ but we are being serious when we say it.

"This manager puts such emphasis on creating a team that the town can be proud of every time we go out on a Saturday or a Tuesday and I feel it’s been reciprocated and we’ve seen that today.

"The players are giving everything they’ve got for the fans and they’ve given everything back to us. We can only thank them and we’ll be ready to attack League One.

"We are respectful of all opposition and the manager is always respectful but we won’t fear anybody next season because we’ve built this belief and we probably have 18, 19 players under contract.

