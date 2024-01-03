‘Just keep arriving between the posts, keep working hard and keep doing what he's doing and these fans will love him.’

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has heaped more praise on Tyreece Simpson after the striker impressed again during Monday’s 1-0 victory over Cheltenham Town.

From barely getting a look in just two weeks ago, the 21-year-old is a man transformed since scoring a stoppage-time winner in the home victory over Oxford United before Christmas. He was excellent against both Lincoln and Cheltenham and is winning back supporters who had lost faith.

"Tyreece led the line so well again,” said Brady. “It's not rocket science. If you run hard, these fans will love you. At Lincoln the other night, his high speed distances during the game was double the next highest player in our team so that shows he's really working hard.

"It can be really difficult when you’re low on confidence but he's turned it round by sheer work-rate and effort and to play the way he did against Cheltenham was brilliant again and we're so pleased for him.

"I've told him that I've never stopped believing in him because he's got the ability but it's about showing that effort and work-rate week in, week out. He might have a bad touch and he might lose the ball and he might miss a chance but just keep arriving between the posts, keep working hard and keep doing what he's doing and these fans will love him.”

Simpson was many people’s man of the match as Cobblers made it seven wins in 1-0 with victory over Cheltenham.

