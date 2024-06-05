The It's All Cobblers To Me team of Danny, Charles and Neil at the Independent Podcast Awards in 2023

There's no getting away from it, the close season has been a very quiet one so far at Sixfields...

Jon Brady is keeping his powder dry when it comes to building his squad for the 2024/25 Sky Bet League One season, which means there hasn't been too much for Cobblers fans to talk about over the summer so far.

That's certainly not an ideal situaion for the team at the It’s All Cobblers To Me Podcast, but they are determined to keep their football eye in, and will instead spend the next few weeks talking about 'the wonderful world of international football' instead.

Yep, the new It's All Euro 2024 To Me podcast will be dropping daily throughout the tournament in Germany, with the team giving their own thoughts on 'the silly things' that make the Euros so special.

Things, and I'll let the team's press release take over here, 'like the tiny remote control cars bringing the ball onto the pitch, referees that fall over or Scotland fans serenading German business folk over brunch...'

Your regular It's All Cobblers To Me podcast hosts will be in the chair, with Charles Commins, Danny Brothers and Neil Egerton doing the honours, but there will also be a new voice for the Euros.

That will be 'Stat Man Wes', whose job it will be to 'try and bring some actual football facts into the nonsense around him, we fear he has a hard job ahead of him'.

"This podcast is a chance for us all to have some fun and talk about a major European tournament," said Brothers.

"It’s something we did for the last Euros and the World Cup, and as games take place we are quietly noting down any funny events to discuss.

"We love doing It’s All Cobblers To Me but we are so emotionally invested in that and this gives us a chance to relax more - until England reach the inevitable penalty shootout, of course!”

The first two episodes are already available, and there will be group previews available to listen to next week.

Once the football actually starts, with Scotland taking on hosts Germany next Friday (June 14), there will be new episodes daily.

You can listen to every episode on your phone, tablet or computer by searching for It’s All Euro 2024 To Me on any podcast app (Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music etc.)