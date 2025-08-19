'It will come' - Kevin Nolan's faith unbroken ahead of big week for Cobblers

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan’s faith that his side’s fortunes will improve remains unbroken ahead of an important week with back-to-back home games against Lincoln City (tonight) and Exeter (Saturday).

Cobblers have just one goal and one point from their opening three League One fixtures but Nolan believes the performances are heading in the right direction and, with a bit of tweaking, results will come.

"I'm not going to paper over anything because we haven't scored enough,” admitted Nolan. “But we are creating chances and it will turn for us in time and that's what I've said to the lads. We're not far off.

"We need to make better decisions in key moments but there's no reason to panic. My message to the lads is to relax and enjoy it because it'll come. I really believe it will. We have to stay calm and avoid all the outside noise and if we stick to the process, the right outcomes will come and it'll click.

"We're all in agreement that we need to cut out the goals we're conceding. We have to stop gifting teams goals. We were poor in our defending for the goal against Southampton on Tuesday and again at Stevenage. It's not just the back three, it's the whole team and the reality is we've come away from a game on Saturday with no points when we should have taken something at the very list. That needs to change.”