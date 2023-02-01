Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna revealed Cobblers were not the only club to register an interest in young striker Tete Yengi during the January transfer window before his loan move to Sixfields was confirmed on deadline day.

Yengi, who was due to be out of contract at Portman Road this summer, has penned a new deal with the League One promotion hopefuls until 2024, with the club holding an option to extend that by a further 12 months.

He scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 27 games for VPS in Finland last year and could have gone elsewhere before his late loan move to Northampton. League Two leaders Leyton Orient were one club rumoured to have enquired.

Tete Yengi in action for Newcastle Jets in the Australian A-League in 2021

Before deadline day, McKenna said: "He's a talented boy, has got some good attributes, both physically and technically, and he's obviously had a good loan spell.

"We've had some interest in him from English clubs and also from abroad. We're keeping that situation open at the minute.

"He's trained with us quite a bit and we want to carefully plot out his next move."

When Yengi joined Ipswich back in September 2021, then-manager Paul Cook said: “The boy was obviously looked at, he’s got really good qualities, certainly his physique is outstanding.

"He can handle a football and he seems to have an eye for a goal. He is a really positive signing on everyone’s behalf at the club.”