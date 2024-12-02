Nothing left to fear as Cowan's Brackley push Stockport all the way in FA Cup

Brackley pushed Stockport County all the way, forcing the hosts into an own goal during the second half (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan believes his Brackley Town team will now know they have nothing to fear this season after their show of character at Stockport County on Saturday.

The Saints were eventually beaten 3-1 in the FA Cup second round clash at Edgeley Park, but they gave it their all as they sought a way back into the game during the second half.

An own goal cut the deficit to 2-1 before Stockport finished things off with a goal on the break five minutes from time.

And when asked what his players will have learned from the clash with the Sky Bet League One promotion chasers, Cowan said: "Mentality. Just come here and have no fear.

"We learned we need to be brave, be courageous to go and enjoy the day. Ultimately we did that in the second half.

"We had a lot to contend with before the game, a whole game strategy out of the window, and we had to do a lot of firefighting.

"They know they've got nothing to fear for the rest of the season now.

"You go to somewhere like Stockport and they are incredible. They've got unbelievable players, an unbelievable manager and they're a great club.

"They were an absolute class act in the way they invited us here and they weren't patronising us.

"We enjoyed the day and we wanted to come and upset them but the way it's gone, we can be really proud of that second-half performance.

"Our fans were enjoying it and we can be proud because we had to play four games to get here.

"It's been amazing and great to do this against a club like Stockport County."

Brackley were hit by a blow before kick-off as Morgan Roberts was unable to take the field due to injury, disrupting the Saints' game plan.

Cowan said: "We lost Morgan Roberts five minutes before kick-off, which was really disappointing because it changed the whole game strategy we'd been working on since the Rushall game.

"It took us a while to get to grips with them (Stockport) because we were playing players out of position with the amount of injuries we've had.

"But the second-half performance gave the supporters something to enjoy and to shout about.

"We were so close to dreamland.

"Countless times we felt it could have gone our way but it didn't quite.

"It's disappointing but we showed big character and to perform like we did in that second half was really commendable.

"The first half wasn't a reflection of my team but the second half absolutely was and we were very close."

Brackley were backed by a travelling support of around 350 fans.

And Cowan, whose side are seeking promotion from Vanarama National League North this season, said: "I feel the players have earned it (that away support) and you don't get those moments unless you earn them.

"We've had to go all the way down to Truro, all the way down to Hartlepool, play them twice, we had to beat a very good Braintree Town team.

"The lads can be extremely proud and now we've got the league to focus on so we want to hit the ground running."