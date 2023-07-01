David Norman

David Norman has found a new home in Ireland following his release from the Cobblers at the end of last season.

The 25-year-old centre-back has penned a deal with Irish Premier Division side St Patrick's Athletic, subject to international clearance.

Canadian Norman, who played for Vancouver Whitecaps, Cavalry FC, Queen Of The South and Inter Miami before his move to Sixfields, joined Northampton as a free agent in March and played six times, scoring once, as the team secured promotion to League One.