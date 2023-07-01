News you can trust since 1931
Defender David Norman finds new club after release from Cobblers

Canadian was one of seven players released by Northampton at the end of last season
By James Heneghan
Published 1st Jul 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 12:03 BST
David Norman
David Norman

David Norman has found a new home in Ireland following his release from the Cobblers at the end of last season.

The 25-year-old centre-back has penned a deal with Irish Premier Division side St Patrick's Athletic, subject to international clearance.

Canadian Norman, who played for Vancouver Whitecaps, Cavalry FC, Queen Of The South and Inter Miami before his move to Sixfields, joined Northampton as a free agent in March and played six times, scoring once, as the team secured promotion to League One.

St Patrick’s moved up to second in the Irish Premier Division after thrashing bottom side UCD 7-0 on Friday evening.

