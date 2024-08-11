Brackley were beaten by Scunthorpe on the opening day of the season (picture: Pete Keen)

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan wants his side to move on quickly following their 3-0 opening-day defeat to Scunthorpe United.

The Saints started the new Vanarama National League North campaign with a huge amount of optimism, but they couldn't get off to a flyer at home last Saturday.

Instead, Scunthorpe headed home with an impressive three points thanks to two goals from Alfie Beestin and one from Andrew Boyce.

Brackley will now look to bounce back when they travel to Chester FC on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

"I'm obviously really disappointed with the result," Cowan said.

"It was a bit of a tale of finishing. They had four chances in the game and scored three. We had the same but weren't able to convert, and the double save and the clearance off the line from them was impressive. That was a really pivotal moment in the game because if you're 1-0 down and you score that, it probably ignites you.

"We also conceded from a set piece, which isn't us.

"We're disappointed.

"We played against a very good Scunthorpe side and I thought the game was at loggerheads for a long time.

"When it went 3-0, the game was disjointed and I was just pleased the players kept their discipline.

"We would have liked to have got off to a better start but it's one of those where you wipe your mouth and move on."

Brackley were just 1-0 down at the 60-minute mark last Saturday, but two goals in the space of 10 minutes took the game away from them.

"The game was really well balanced for a good 60 or 70 minutes but Scunthorpe got their tails up because they nicked a couple of goals," Cowan said.

"We need to be a bit better in trusting when the ball turns over into our possession.

"We need to show a bit more bravery, more courage, which is the signature of what we are.

"For long periods, the lads' application was good but in terms of being reliable and efficient in possession, we need to be better.

"We're going to need to improve.

"But I feel like if we finished the chances at 1-0, it's a different story.

"It's not all lost. It's not a horrendous performance, but we know we need to tighten up in terms of our detail.

"I'm sure everyone will be saying now Scunthorpe are going to win the league and we're going to get relegated because everyone is emotional about the opening day.

"I'm not going to shy away from the fact that the performance needs to be better, but it's early and we'll come good."

Brackley’s next opponents, Chester, also endured a tough opening day, losing 3-0 at Spennymoor Town.

But Cowan said: "It will be a difficult game.

"Everyone keeps telling me about a difficult start, and it is, but it's difficult for teams who play against us as well.

"We've got to play them at some point and there's no easy games.

"You have to be 100 per cent and hope you get a bit of luck along the way.

"We didn't get it on Saturday but full credit to Scunthorpe.

"I felt the game was evenly matched with 60 minutes gone but when we conceded the second it went from us.

"We've got lots to work on ready for the next game."