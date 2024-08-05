Brackley Town boss Cowan can't wait for big season opener against Scunthorpe

Gavin Cowan (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Boss Gavin Cowan can't wait to get going as Brackley Town prepare for their big season opener against Scunthorpe United on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The Saints will start the new Vanarama National League North campaign at home - and hopes are high that they can finally claim promotion this season.

Brackley came agonisingly close to moving to the next level last time out, falling to defeat in the play-off final as Boston United earned a 2-1 win at St James Park.

But following a strong summer of recruitment, which has included the likes of former Cobblers players Jonny Maxted and Scott Pollock, there is confidence that Cowan can lead his team to glory.

"It's just exciting, everyone's optimistic and excited about what's to come," Cowan said.

"Win, lose or draw, I'm like this every week, though I'd like to think we'll win most this year. That's certainly the aim.

"With us being such a community club, everyone's so excited about what's to come.

"First and foremost, we want to make sure we're putting on performances for the fans and hopefully the results will come after that.

"It's over to the players this week and let's get going!"

Brackley concluded their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win at Chesham United last weekend, with Connor Hall grabbing both goals for the Saints.

And Cowan told his club’s YouTube channel: "It was a really, really good Chesham side and exactly what we needed.

"I'm really pleased with the whole environment and how we've gone about it.

"It was a tough opposition last weekend and it really sets a good tone for what's to come this season.

"We really wanted to focus on the game meaning something, it not just being the last pre-season friendly.

"We spoke about it being the next round of the cup.

"We wanted to focus on it being a tough game and we approached it as we will this week's game.

"It's going to be a really tough game this week for both sides, a great occasion and everyone's excited for the new season.

"We've prepared the best we can, knowing we've got a tough test ahead of us."

Cowan has plenty of selection options, and he is enjoying having so much strength in depth ahead of the big kick-off.

"It (last weekend's team) will be close to where we're going to be but not definitive," he said.

"Some of the lads needed minutes, some of them just needed topping up so we'll have a good discussion this week about what the starting 11 is going to be and who's going to be on the bench.

"The lads have made it difficult for us to select the team, it's not going to be an easy task because we've recruited very good players who expect to play.

"But it's the job of the manager and I'm looking forward to it, relishing it and the lads have got to force my hand really.

"It's going to be a big week."

Brackley have missed out on promotion due to play-off defeats in each of the past three seasons so they will be eager to avoid that end-of-season shootout and claim the title this time round.

But Cowan knows there will be plenty of competition!

He said: "You've got huge teams in the league: your Chesters, Kidderminsters, Darlingtons are all going big.

"You've got Scunthorpe, Radcliffe coming up, good management teams and investment.

"It's the players who've been recruited, the management teams and the knowledge and wisdom around each club is the highest of the high.

"It's a real privilege to be part of and I'm really proud that myself and Brackley are being mentioned in that ilk.

"It's quite enjoyable when you've got games at the start of the season against teams like Scunthorpe and Chester, big non-league teams.

"I'm relishing it, loving it and I'm sure everyone else will be. The players are really looking forward to it.

"We've prepared the best we can, we're in a really good place and we're just excited about what this week's going to bring."