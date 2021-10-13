Injury problems mount for struggling Mansfield Town

Nigel Clough.

Mansfield Town's injury problems show no signs of abating going into this weekend's League Two fixture with Northampton.

Already missing a whole host of players, manager Nigel Clough could also be without George Maris (concussion) and Oliver Hawkins (back) for the trip to Sixfields.

Farrend Rawson is back from suspension but few other players are expected to return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a long list," said Clough. “It was made worse by losing the two players on Saturday. George has come round okay but is still feeling a bit groggy.

“There are certain protocols that you have to follow with concussion so the physio will be doing that this week. But I would think he’s a doubt for Saturday.

“Oli Hawkins is not too bad. He’s been struggling with his back, so any sort of problem is coming from that. He’ll be another doubt for Saturday.

“Ryan Stirk is back at Birmingham having treatment, so we’re waiting for an update on him. I would think he would be a few more weeks. Richard Nartey the same, he's with us but not close at the moment.

“Kellan Gordon is not too far off, probably about 10 days or something like that. Hopefully Will Forrester will be in full training, then be available in the next week or two to actually start.