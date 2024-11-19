Injuries 'tough to take' as Brady confirms length of Sowerby's lay-off
Only 10 minutes were on the clock at Bloomfield Road when the midfielder twisted awkwardly and was visibly distressed as he fell to ground. He was eventually stretchered off after several minutes of treatment.
Brady said after the game that the early indications suggested Sowerby had dislocated his knee, and at Tuesday’s press conference he confirmed that was the case. Whilst it could have been worse, the 29-year-old now faces a significant recovery process.
"It is a dislocated knee and he’ll be out for a fair period of time,” said Brady. “We’re uncertain on the length of time that it’ll be but I think we are looking after January.
"It’s very frustrating and I really feel for Jack because he was given an opportunity and he looked good in the first 10, 15 minutes.
"It's galling for him and it's galling for everyone because we have a great group of lads here and they are giving their all for the football club. To have it happen again, it's about the individual and it's very tough to take."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.