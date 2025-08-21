Injured trio 'not far off' returning for Cobblers

Jordan Thorniley

Injured trio Kamarai Swyer, Jordan Thorniley and Michael Jacobs are ‘not far off’ returning to action, although it’s unlikely that any of them will make the squad for Saturday’s game against Exeter City.

Thorniley was substituted early on with an abductor injury in just his second Cobblers appearance against Bradford 12 days ago but scan results showed no serious damage. Swyer, who picked up a calf problem at the start of pre-season, and Jacobs, injured in training in the week before Northampton’s opener at Wigan, are yet to play at all this season.

"Jordan’s not far off, Kam’s not far off and Crackers isn’t far off,” said Kevin Nolan on Thursday. “I’m going to have headaches over who to put on the bench very soon so it’s not all doom and gloom. It was a big positive to get Tom (Eaves) back on Tuesday, and also to give more minutes to Nesta (Guinness-Walker) and Terry (Taylor). Tom has worked really hard since Tuesday night and I’ve been really pleased with his desire and commitment.

"We want them (Swyer, Thorniley and Jacobs) to stay fit when they come back so we’re working them really hard away from the team, probably harder than we did last season. If we need them and I feel they can contribute to them, they’ll be in sooner than we think, but Saturday is probably too soon for Crackers and Kam. Jordan isn’t too far away but I think it’s unlikely that we will see him at the weekend as well.”