Injured players 'touch and go' for Grimsby trip

Midfielder Ben Fox and forward Kieron Bowie are ‘touch and go’ for Saturday’s League Two fixture at Grimsby Town.

The pair sustained their injuries towards the end of pre-season and subsequently missed Town’s opening game of the campaign against Colchester United on Saturday.

"Ben and Kieron are working really hard on their rehab at the moment,” said manager Jon Brady when asked for an update on Tuesday. “It's a bit touch and go whether or not they will be ready for the weekend.

"But what we need to clear about is that it is a long season and we don't want to stress anyone out. They will come back at the right time and obviously the physio will have the ultimate say on when they can return.”