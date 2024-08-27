Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s an outside chance that one or both of Jack Sowerby and Patrick Brough could return to Cobblers’ matchday squad when they host Burton Albion this weekend.

Neither player has featured in pre-season or the opening four games of the campaign. Sowerby underwent an operation to fix a ‘health issue’, as Jon Brady put it, earlier in the summer while Brough missed pre-season with the torn oblique muscle he suffered at the end of last season. He’s also had a hamstring issue.

Harvey Lintott is out for the long-term, Tom Eaves will not return for at least another week and the club are still waiting to discover the extend of Jordan Willis’ injury after he was substituted in the first half against Barnsley on Saturday.

"We’re waiting to see on Jordan,” said Brady. “He will see a specialist and then we’ll take it from there. Jack and Broughy are edging closer. Whether Saturday will be too soon for them, only time will tell.

"We are still early in the week so we’ll have to wait and see on those two but we are hopeful that they will be there or thereabouts for Saturday.”

Reflecting on Saturday’s 2-2 draw, Brady added: "It was a good point against a team who are fancied to be up there this season. We conceded two goals that I don’t expect us to concede but to come back the way we did shows good character and I felt we deserved a point on the balance of the whole game.”