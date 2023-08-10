Injured pair could be close to returning for Cobblers

​Jon Brady is hopeful that Harvey Lintott and Shaun McWilliams will be back in action sooner rather than later.

Both players have missed the opening two games of the season, Lintott with a hip issue and McWilliams with an Achilles problem.

"Shaun McWilliams is recovering from that tackle he received from Kidderminster in pre-season,” said Brady. “We're hoping he'll be able to get back on the grass soon.

Harvey Lintott

"Harvey's just starting to get back on the grass now as well and he's working hard and he might be able to get a touch of the ball before the end of the week.

"It's a little frustrating but we're hoping to have those players back quite soon if we can.”

Ben Fox remains out for another month but Akin Odiyamo played 30 minutes on Tuesday after coming off at half-time on Saturday.

"We've got some constraints at the moment,” Brady added. “AK felt some ache in his hamstring at the weekend and obviously last season there were a few occasions where his hamstring wasn't right.

"We've asked him to listen to his own body and he said he wasn't feeling right on Saturday, but he recovered OK and he was able to go and play some minutes against Swansea so that was a positive. It's not any worse than we thought it might have been.”