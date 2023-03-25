'Incredible' Cobblers are beating 'all the odds' after going second with Doncaster win - Jon Brady

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says his players are ‘achieving incredible things against all the odds’ after they overcame yet more injuries to beat Doncaster Rovers on Saturday and move up to second place in Sky Bet League Two.

Town were without 11 first-team players for their trip to South Yorkshire on Saturday, including centre-back Sam Sherring who joined the packed treatment room on Thursday when injuring his ankle in training.

Goalkeeper Tom King was away with Wales and key attacker Kieron Bowie only made the bench after returning early from international duty, and yet Cobblers still managed to make it three wins in a row at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Mitch Pinnock scored inside two minutes when his low shot squirmed through Jonathan Mitchell before Town’s former goalkeeper made another error in allowing Sam Hoskins to bag his 20th league goal of the season early in the second-half.

With Carlisle and Stevenage both losing, Cobblers are up to second in League Two, five points behind Leyton Orient. They have kept eight clean sheets in 12, losing just once in that time, winning five of the last seven.

"It was just important to come away with three points," said Brady. “That's what it was all about today.

"We took another blow on Thursday with another injury but we found a way again today and for the players to do what they are doing is absolutely incredible.

"They have taken on board how we want set up and what we want to do and they are achieving incredible things at the moment against all the odds.

"I think we scored at important times. Doncaster had their possession but I think there was only one header in the first-half, a flash across the goal and one at the end.