Incomings expected soon after Brady meets with his transfer targets

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has provided an update on his quest for new signings.

Brady has been working closely with Town's new head of recruitment Martin Foyle over the last few weeks as they set about building a squad for League Two.

The club currently have 10 players under contract for next season so there is plenty of work to be done, and already several League Two rivals have made their first signings of the summer.

Cobblers are yet to do any business but it might not be long until they get one or two through the door, though Brady will only give the green light if the player fits the bill.

"We've had lots of conversations with players and agents so it's been quite busy," he said.

"Not much is being done at the moment but we'll have players in over the next week or so and there are targets which we're speaking to.

"It's a methodical process that we're going through now because we want to make sure we're getting the right fit in terms of our player profiling for the way we want to play.

"There are a lot of things to consider. One or two players at this level are going quite early and the bigger guns in this league are able to make bigger offers.

"What we have to do is look for who will fit our profile and make sure we can get the best we can and get value for money.