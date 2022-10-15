Incensed Brady faces ban after being left dumbfounded by Fox's red card during Orient draw

Ben Fox sees red.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady was left seething and dumfounded in equal measure by referee Ollie Yates’ decision to show Ben Fox a straight red card during Saturday’s goalless draw at Leyton Orient.

The midfielder was sent off for a strong but seemingly fair challenge on Orient’s Craig Clay shortly after half-time. That meant Northampton had to play the remaining 40 minutes, plus stoppage-time, with 10 men, something they did successfully to claim an excellent away point.

"Everyone in the whole stadium can see it and you can watch it back on the video,” said Brady. “Words can't describe that decision to be honest and it's probably best to leave it there.

"If you watch the challenge on the video, not one of their players reacts and the player doesn't even get any treatment. Foxy wins the ball, as he wins it, the ball goes away and he slides through and the guy pops up in the air, but there is nothing in that whatsoever.

"What makes it worse is the referee is three yards away from it.”

On whether Cobblers will appeal Fox’s three-game ban, Brady said: “We will look at the processes and follow it step by step.”

Brady was booked for his protests after the incident, his fourth of the season, meaning he will be banned from the touchline for next week’s visit to Stevenage.