IN PICTURES: Work continues apace as new-look East Stand edges closer to completion

The club have released the latest set of images as GRS Group continue to make good progress, with both cladding and glass now installed and the service road behind the stand almost finished.

Providing an update on developments a couple of weeks ago, chairman Kelvin Thomas confirmed the work remains on track despite West Northamptonshire Council rejecting a non-material amendment in September. The club had submitted an NMA the previous month to make some changes to the original East Stand plans.

Thomas said: “We did put in a non-material amendment, as is normal practice with these type of developments, and what it shows is the system working correctly. The council came back to us and said we probably put too much in there with things like the parking.

"They agreed to part of it but we needed to put in a new NMA, which we’ve done, and we assume that will be accepted, but none of it is a concern and none of it will delay the outcome.

"We’re not worried about it. These things aren’t easy and things change and anyone who has been through planning and who has any legal expertise will understand it. The bottom line is that the East Stand is being built in front of everyone’s eyes. We said it would be in the first quarter of 2025 and we are on track for that."

A wide shot of the East Stand

The view out onto the pitch from inside the East Stand

There's still plenty of interior work to be done in the next couple of months