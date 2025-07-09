IN PICTURES: Who played where and how did Northampton play in Cambridge United friendly?

Seven of the club’s nine summer signings featured – Ross Fitzsimons and Kamarai Swyer the two to miss out – as the majority of Kevin Nolan’s squad clocked up more valuable minutes in their legs. Who played where and how are the Cobblers shaping up just three weeks out from their League One opener? Check out some of the best pictures from Moulton here...
1. Jack Burroughs
45 minutes as the right centre-back and was very assured. Looked comfortable in possession Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jack Perkins
Showed his versatility by playing at wing-back in the first half and then central midfield in the second. One of only two players to play 75-80 minutes. Popped up all over the pitch, nearly scoring on one occasion. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Dean Campbell
Partnered Fornah and McGeehan in midfield from the start. Joined Perkins in lasting 75-80 minutes. Promising, albeit very early, signs of an understanding building with Fornah. He wasn't afraid to make his voice heard either. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Tyrese Fornah
Got through 45 minutes in central midfield. Played a box-to-box role and went closest of anyone in blue when striking the post after smart footwork in the penalty box. Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.