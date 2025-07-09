Kevin Nolan spent a long time chatting with Cambridge manager Neil Harris before kick-off at Moultonplaceholder image
Kevin Nolan spent a long time chatting with Cambridge manager Neil Harris before kick-off at Moulton

IN PICTURES: Who played where and how did Northampton play in Cambridge United friendly?

By James Heneghan
Published 9th Jul 2025, 08:30 BST
Cobblers played their second pre-season friendly against Cambridge United at Moulton on Tuesday.

Seven of the club’s nine summer signings featured – Ross Fitzsimons and Kamarai Swyer the two to miss out – as the majority of Kevin Nolan’s squad clocked up more valuable minutes in their legs. Who played where and how are the Cobblers shaping up just three weeks out from their League One opener? Check out some of the best pictures from Moulton here...

45 minutes as the right centre-back and was very assured. Looked comfortable in possession

1. Jack Burroughs

45 minutes as the right centre-back and was very assured. Looked comfortable in possession Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Showed his versatility by playing at wing-back in the first half and then central midfield in the second. One of only two players to play 75-80 minutes. Popped up all over the pitch, nearly scoring on one occasion.

2. Jack Perkins

Showed his versatility by playing at wing-back in the first half and then central midfield in the second. One of only two players to play 75-80 minutes. Popped up all over the pitch, nearly scoring on one occasion. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Partnered Fornah and McGeehan in midfield from the start. Joined Perkins in lasting 75-80 minutes. Promising, albeit very early, signs of an understanding building with Fornah. He wasn't afraid to make his voice heard either.

3. Dean Campbell

Partnered Fornah and McGeehan in midfield from the start. Joined Perkins in lasting 75-80 minutes. Promising, albeit very early, signs of an understanding building with Fornah. He wasn't afraid to make his voice heard either. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Got through 45 minutes in central midfield. Played a box-to-box role and went closest of anyone in blue when striking the post after smart footwork in the penalty box.

4. Tyrese Fornah

Got through 45 minutes in central midfield. Played a box-to-box role and went closest of anyone in blue when striking the post after smart footwork in the penalty box. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersNorthamptonLeague One
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice