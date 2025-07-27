11 minutes after half-time came the moment everyone was waiting for as Sam Hoskins finished off fine work from Joe Wormleightonplaceholder image
In pictures: What we learned from pre-season as Cobblers sign off with easy win over Birmingham City

By James Heneghan
Published 27th Jul 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2025, 09:19 BST
Cobblers rounded out their pre-season campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over a youthful Birmingham City XI at Sixfields on Saturday.

Sam Hoskins marked his testimonial game in appropriate fashion when slotting home early in the second half, while Jack Perkins and Tyrese Fornah also netted in a dominant home performance. Cobblers have no friendlies left so it’s all eyes on next weekend’s League One opener at Wigan. Here we take a look at what we learned about Town’s new-look squad from Saturday’s victory and pre-season in general...

1. Fornah's midfield class

2. Three at the back - here to stay?

3. Wormleighton's relentless engine

4. Beadle impresses again at Sixfields

