IN PICTURES: What we learned from new-look Northampton's pre-season opener

By James Heneghan
Published 6th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2025, 10:04 BST
Cobblers started their pre-season campaign against Brackley Town on Saturday.

Kevin Nolan named two different XIs for each half with eight summer signings and three trialists involved. Here’s some of the best pictures from St James Park and a line on how Town’s players, both new and old, looked in the first game of pre-season...

Played at the base of midfield. Always wanted the ball, lots of give-and-gos, and some nice switches of play

1. Tyrese Fornah

Played at the base of midfield. Always wanted the ball, lots of give-and-gos, and some nice switches of play Photo: Pete Norton

On the left side of the back three in the first half. Comfortable using his left despite it not being his stronger foot

2. Conor McCarthy

On the left side of the back three in the first half. Comfortable using his left despite it not being his stronger foot Photo: Pete Norton

Played on the left of the front three in the first half. Drifted central and deep and showed glimpses of his technical quality on the ball.

3. Michael Jacobs

Played on the left of the front three in the first half. Drifted central and deep and showed glimpses of his technical quality on the ball. Photo: Pete Norton

Operated at left wing-back in the first half. Very advanced at times

4. Nesta Guinness-Walker

Operated at left wing-back in the first half. Very advanced at times Photo: Pete Norton

