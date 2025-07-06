Kevin Nolan named two different XIs for each half with eight summer signings and three trialists involved. Here’s some of the best pictures from St James Park and a line on how Town’s players, both new and old, looked in the first game of pre-season...
1. Tyrese Fornah
Played at the base of midfield. Always wanted the ball, lots of give-and-gos, and some nice switches of play Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
On the left side of the back three in the first half. Comfortable using his left despite it not being his stronger foot Photo: Pete Norton
3. Michael Jacobs
Played on the left of the front three in the first half. Drifted central and deep and showed glimpses of his technical quality on the ball. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Nesta Guinness-Walker
Operated at left wing-back in the first half. Very advanced at times Photo: Pete Norton
