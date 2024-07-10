Kelvin Thomas leads a tour around the East Stand as work continues. Pictures: Pete NortonKelvin Thomas leads a tour around the East Stand as work continues. Pictures: Pete Norton
Kelvin Thomas leads a tour around the East Stand as work continues. Pictures: Pete Norton

IN PICTURES: Take a tour of the East Stand as builders make impressive progress

By James Heneghan
Published 10th Jul 2024, 09:32 BST
It’s a saga that at times has felt would never end but the problem-ridden East Stand appears on course – at long, long last – to be completed in the early part of 2025 as construction company GRS continue with the work.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas gave local media a tour of the stand on Tuesday and he confirmed that everything is going to schedule. A service road behind Sixfields is well on the way to being completed while foundations have been laid for work to progress inside and out the stand.

"We're really happy with the progress that's been made,” said Thomas. “It's exciting to see the work happening and we're still on track for the first quarter of 2025. We have walked around the stand and you can see the progress that's already been made in such a short space of time. These projects go through different phases and a lot of stuff is now happening and hopefully more cladding will go up in the next couple of weeks and the toilet blocks should also go in. There's a lot of people on site and they are working hard.”

There are likely to be one or two minor alterations made to the stand compared to the CGIs that were recently unveiled, with Thomas adding: "I think there will be a few tweaks. The colour schemes might change a little bit because trying to find claret for the cladding has been a challenge but those things happen and we're comfortable with that. We'll have more decisions to make once we're inside in terms of furniture and what goes on the floor and on the wall and stuff like that.

"But the cost is around what we expected – circa £5million. It could go up or it could go down but that will depend on whether we can make savings and the length of time it takes.”

Check out Pete Norton’s pictures of the stand here….

New steelwork has been added to the back of the East Stand

1. East Stand tour

New steelwork has been added to the back of the East StandPhoto: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The land immediately behind the East Stand where the old athletics track used to be

2. East Stand tour

The land immediately behind the East Stand where the old athletics track used to bePhoto: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Parking spaces and a new service road are being put in behind the East Stand

3. East Stand tour

Parking spaces and a new service road are being put in behind the East StandPhoto: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The side of the East Stand

4. East Stand tour

The side of the East StandPhoto: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Kelvin ThomasSixfields

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.