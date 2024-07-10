Chairman Kelvin Thomas gave local media a tour of the stand on Tuesday and he confirmed that everything is going to schedule. A service road behind Sixfields is well on the way to being completed while foundations have been laid for work to progress inside and out the stand.

"We're really happy with the progress that's been made,” said Thomas. “It's exciting to see the work happening and we're still on track for the first quarter of 2025. We have walked around the stand and you can see the progress that's already been made in such a short space of time. These projects go through different phases and a lot of stuff is now happening and hopefully more cladding will go up in the next couple of weeks and the toilet blocks should also go in. There's a lot of people on site and they are working hard.”

There are likely to be one or two minor alterations made to the stand compared to the CGIs that were recently unveiled, with Thomas adding: "I think there will be a few tweaks. The colour schemes might change a little bit because trying to find claret for the cladding has been a challenge but those things happen and we're comfortable with that. We'll have more decisions to make once we're inside in terms of furniture and what goes on the floor and on the wall and stuff like that.

"But the cost is around what we expected – circa £5million. It could go up or it could go down but that will depend on whether we can make savings and the length of time it takes.”

New steelwork has been added to the back of the East Stand

The land immediately behind the East Stand where the old athletics track used to be

Parking spaces and a new service road are being put in behind the East Stand