Sam Hoskins already has three league goals this season. Pictures: Pete Norton.

IN PICTURES: Sam Hoskins' remarkable Cobblers career as he approaches major milestone

Sam Hoskins will hit a significant milestone and make his 300th appearance for the Cobblers if selected against Crawley Town on Tuesday.

By James Heneghan
Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:28 pm


The 29-year-old joined the club on trial in 2015 under Chris Wilder before signing his first contract. Seven years, 56 goals and 299 appearances later, he is now part of the furniture at Sixfields. The first man in over 20 years hit 300 games for the club – and only the 15th ever – here is the story of Hoskins’ remarkable Cobblers career…

1. On trial

Released by Southampton in 2015, Hoskins was initially invited to the club as a trialist. Here he is in action in a pre-season friendly against Burgess Hill.

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Debut

After signing a one-year deal, Hoskins made his debut on the opening day of the season at Bristol Rovers. He replaced goalscorer John-Joe O'Toole after 73 minutes at the Memorial Stadium.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Off the mark

He followed that up with his first goal three days later, firing home Cobblers' third in a League Cup tie against Blackpool.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. First league start

Hoskins' first league start came on a disappointing night at Barnet in August 2015 when Cobblers were beaten 2-0.

Photo: Pete Norton

