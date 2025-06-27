Michael Jacobs, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Cameron McGeehan and Tyrese Fornahplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Northampton take it up a notch as more new faces join pre-season training

By James Heneghan
Published 27th Jun 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 17:15 BST
Cobblers have been working hard in the heat this week as pre-season training goes up a notch ahead of their opening friendly at Brackley next weekend.

With more new faces involved, here are the latest pictures from Moulton...

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood watch on

1. Back to it

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood watch on Photo: Pete Norton

Tyrese Fornah, Town's most recent signing, gets a chance to show what he can do in front of his new team-mates

2. First impressions

Tyrese Fornah, Town's most recent signing, gets a chance to show what he can do in front of his new team-mates Photo: Pete Norton

It's hot work for Jack Burroughs

3. Working up a sweat

It's hot work for Jack Burroughs Photo: Pete Norton

It's been a warm first week back for the players as Nesta Guinness-Walker goes for a run

4. Scorching start

It's been a warm first week back for the players as Nesta Guinness-Walker goes for a run Photo: Pete Norton

