IN PICTURES: Northampton take it up a notch as more new faces join pre-season training

With more new faces involved, here are the latest pictures from Moulton...
1. Back to it
Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood watch on Photo: Pete Norton
2. First impressions
Tyrese Fornah, Town's most recent signing, gets a chance to show what he can do in front of his new team-mates Photo: Pete Norton
3. Working up a sweat
It's hot work for Jack Burroughs Photo: Pete Norton
4. Scorching start
It's been a warm first week back for the players as Nesta Guinness-Walker goes for a run Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.