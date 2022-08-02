In pictures: Northampton celebrates England's Euro 2022 win

As well as almost 90,000 fans at Wembley, millions tuned in to watch as the Lionesses beat Germany 2 - 1 to win the Women’s Euros 2022 on Sunday (July 31) – including loads of excited fans in pubs across Northampton.

After 90 minutes the teams were equal and the score was 1 - 1. But thanks to an extra time goal from Chloe Kelly, England were crowned Euros champions.

Sweet Caroline was blurted out at Wembley and across the country. Pubs and venues in Northampton were packed out as celebrations erupted, including Thomas A Becket, Barratts and Jimmys.

Here are 13 pictures of celebrations across Northampton to mark the historic day.

1. Northampton celebrates Euro 2022 win Fans watching on at Thomas A Becket and celebrating as the Lionesses beat Germany to win the tournament in front of a packed Wembley. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

