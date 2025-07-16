Sam Hoskins takes aim, watched closely by Massimo Luongoplaceholder image
Sam Hoskins takes aim, watched closely by Massimo Luongo

In pictures: Northampton and Millwall battle brutal conditions in pre-season friendly

By James Heneghan
Published 16th Jul 2025, 08:49 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 08:49 BST
Cobblers and Millwall toiled away on a stifling night in southern Spain as they faced each other in a pre-season friendly at the Pinatar Arena.

Mihailo Ivanovic, Luke Cundle and Josh Coburn netted in a 3-0 win for the Championship side as both teams continued their preparations for the 2025/26 campaign. Here are some of the best pictures from Murcia...

Michael Jacobs tries to find a way past Massimo Luongo and Luke Cundle

1. Cobblers v Millwall

Michael Jacobs tries to find a way past Massimo Luongo and Luke Cundle Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Jack Perkins pokes the ball away from Casper De Norre

2. Cobblers v Millwall

Jack Perkins pokes the ball away from Casper De Norre Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Sheldon Kendall has a shot blocked by Jack Burroughs

3. Cobblers v Millwall

Sheldon Kendall has a shot blocked by Jack Burroughs Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Tyrese Fornah holds off Massimo Luongo

4. Cobblers v Millwall

Tyrese Fornah holds off Massimo Luongo Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MillwallNorthamptonCobblersSpain
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice