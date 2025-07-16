In pictures: Northampton and Millwall battle brutal conditions in pre-season friendly

Mihailo Ivanovic, Luke Cundle and Josh Coburn netted in a 3-0 win for the Championship side as both teams continued their preparations for the 2025/26 campaign. Here are some of the best pictures from Murcia...
