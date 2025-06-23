Sam Hoskinsplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: New faces on show as Cobblers players return for first day of pre-season training

By James Heneghan
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 18:02 BST
A number of new faces were on show as Cobblers players returned to Moulton for the first day of pre-season training.

Several summer signings joined their new team-mates as Kevin Nolan and his coaching staff laid on some running sessions. Here are some pictures from Moulton...

Dean Campbell gets through some gym work

1. First day at Moulton

Dean Campbell gets through some gym work Photo: NTFC

Nesta Guinness-Walker

2. How's your touch

Nesta Guinness-Walker Photo: NTFC

Conor McCarthy only joined on Monday but wasted no time

3. Straight down to work

Conor McCarthy only joined on Monday but wasted no time Photo: NTFC

Liam Shaw continues to recover from his ACL injury

4. On the road to recovery

Liam Shaw continues to recover from his ACL injury Photo: NTFC

