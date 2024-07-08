New boys Cameron McGeehan and Callum MortonNew boys Cameron McGeehan and Callum Morton
IN PICTURES: New faces on show as Cobblers continue pre-season training

By James Heneghan
Published 8th Jul 2024, 11:09 BST
Cobblers were joined by some new faces when they continued their preparations for the new season over the weekend.

Three of the four players to arrive at Sixfields last week have joined training ahead of Saturday’s opening friendly. Here are some of the best pictures from Pete Norton...

Lee Burge

Lee BurgePhoto: Pete Norton

Sam Hoskins

Sam HoskinsPhoto: Pete Norton

Ian Sampson shakes the hand of new signing Callum Morton

Ian Sampson shakes the hand of new signing Callum MortonPhoto: Pete Norton

Nik Tzanev

Nik TzanevPhoto: Pete Norton

