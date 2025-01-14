Kelvin Thomas shows manager Kevin Nolan around the East StandKelvin Thomas shows manager Kevin Nolan around the East Stand
IN PICTURES: Impressive East Stand nears completion as Kevin Nolan takes his first look

By James Heneghan
Published 14th Jan 2025, 18:16 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 18:32 BST
Chairman Kelvin Thomas gave manager Kevin Nolan a tour of the East Stand earlier today (Tuesday) as work inside and out nears completion.

With the glass and cladding mostly now finished, and some seats installed into the executive boxes, the stand is taking shape, and impressively so, ahead of its scheduled finishing date in the next couple of months. Check out the latest pictures here...

Nolan was impressed with what he saw

1. East Stand pictures

Nolan was impressed with what he saw Photo: Pete Norton

The seats are going in outside the executive boxes

2. East Stand pictures

The seats are going in outside the executive boxes Photo: Pete Norton

Work continues on the toilets

3. East Stand pictures

Work continues on the toilets Photo: Pete Norton

The kitchen area on the first floor

4. East Stand pictures

The kitchen area on the first floor Photo: Pete Norton

